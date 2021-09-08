With Smith County’s fiscal year 2022 budget, workers at the Smith County Jail will be receiving a pay raise, making their salaries more competitive within the law enforcement community and private industry.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said on Tuesday he is grateful for the help of Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and his leadership for making this pay raise possible.
Recently, the jail has seen a detention officer shortage. There are currently 42 open detention officer positions and an additional 18 employees out in relation to COVID-19, for a total of 60 missing detention officers.
The pay raise for law enforcement included in the fiscal year 2022 budget is projected to help the Smith County Sheriff’s Office fill these positions, making work easier overall for personnel in the jail.
“It’s tough for jailers right now, having to work on their days off and working 12-hour shifts,” Smith said. “It’s tough right now and we’ve lost some jailers because of it.”
Currently, to compensate for the empty positions, the jail is having to offer overtime, or put in patrol or courthouse security to take their place.
With more competitive pay, Smith is hopeful there will be a hiring surge and the return to eight-hour shifts.
Beginning detention officer pay will increase from $33,620 to $41,500, an increase of almost $8,000. With this raise, an incoming dispatcher or detention officer with experience will be brought on at a higher pay grade, Smith said.
While many places have been recently cutting budgets or defunding the police, in Smith County the law enforcement will be receiving a significant increase in salary.
Moran said in Smith County there will be support for law enforcement. He added that the county officials value and love their law enforcement and want to show them that they are supported.
“As the county judge, I’m the county budget officer. It is my job to form that budget (and) present it to commissioners court,” he said. “The very beginning of that is to determine what the priority is going to be. This year there was no question our priority was going to be increasing the salaries and the wages of our law enforcement men and women.”
The theme for the fiscal year 2022 budget is “In the Blue,” which has been proven through these increases in salary.
Smith added that now that there will be a raise, they will begin using all resources available and make it a priority to recruit for the 42 open detention officer positions. The hiring process is going to be expedited. People can come into the office and do paperwork, begin their criminal background check and interview all in one visit.
Having this increase in pay will attract more people, he said. If personnel come in that are already certified jailers, we will take them with open arms.
Those 18 and older can become detention officers. Smith said he believes it’s good to have a mix of newcomers and those with experience.
“I promise them this, I will make it as easy and a good place for them so they come to work here in the jail,” Smith said.
Officials want people to come and be a part of the Smith County family where the culture is strong and people are always behind you, Moran said.
“We want you to know that if you’re out there looking for a job and you have a heart for service, come be a part of the Smith County Sheriff’s office,” he said.
To apply you can visit smithcountysheriff.com or call 903-590-2720.