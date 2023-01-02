Tyler saw heavy rainfall and strong winds on Monday as severe weather moved through the region.
Smith County was among others in East Texas that were under a tornado watch issued early in the afternoon by the National Weather Service of Shreveport.
Strong wind gusts combined with heavy rain hit Tyler around 2 p.m. along with thunder and lightning.
The storm brought down debris on city streets. This also caused some traffic lights to lose power. Additionally, at least 2,000 Oncor customers in Smith County were still without power at 4 p.m.
Monday's weather came in two waves, one in the early afternoon and another later in the evening. The marginal to enhanced risk of storms was expected to last into the overnight hours.
Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail and heavy rainfall resulting in flooding were all possible Monday, according to NWS.
The NWS reported no hazardous weather was expected Tuesday through Sunday.