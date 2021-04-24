On Saturday, Mistie Thompson helped give back to the East Texas Crisis Center, a nonprofit that helped her twice in her life.
Dozens gathered in the parking lot of 1836 Texas Kitchen in Tyler to view classic cars as a part of the first Raceway Car Club car show. All of the proceeds went toward the crisis center.
Thompson, who is a Raceway Car Club member, said she has a special connection to the East Texas Crisis Center because she was a recipient of their services both as a child and an adult.
Thompson said she has a passion for helping the crisis center in light of what she experienced, and she recalled finding a way to donate toiletries even when it was difficult to find the money.
"It's just a beautiful organization for anyone all the way around," she said.
Jeremy Flowers, special event coordinator for the East Texas Crisis Center, said the services ETCC provides are crucial to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
ETCC gives crisis intervention, counseling, safety and advocacy to survivors of family violence, sexual assault and other violent crime to five counties in East Texas. The coverage area includes Smith, Wood, Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties.
The car show became maxed out Saturday as over 200 people brought in their cars to be a part of the show. Thompson said the turnout was "fabulous" as normally 60 to 125 people bring their cars in for a club's first show.
Frank Cervera, president of Raceway Car Club and Thompson's husband, called the amount of participants "absolutely awesome." He added people from Arkansas and Louisiana came in to be involved in the show.
Cervera said the club wanted to help the East Texas Crisis Center after the winter storm caused significant damage to the center's buildings due to electrical outages and busted pipes.
"We wanted to help rebuild the crisis center because it took a major hit during the winter storm," he said. "We're here to help the crisis center and any other organization that needs our help."
Cervera said club members are already planning the second car show.
Raceway Car Club started two years ago and Saturday was the club's first show that the club hosted, Thompson said.
The purpose of the car club is to get together, socialize and show off cars while giving back to the community. During a recent toy drive, the club gathered $3,000 worth of toys, she said.