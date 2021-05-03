A rabid skunk was found in Tyler on the 3000 block of County Road 313 East, Thursday and tested positive on Saturday.
As a result, the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter is encouraging dog owners to make sure they are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene reported that a skunk tested positive on Saturday and that Smith County Animal Control Officers are alerting the residents in the area by handing out letters.
“We do ask that you make sure that all of your animals are up-to-date on at least their rabies vaccinations,” the letter states. “If you see any wildlife acting in complete opposite than their normal self, please contact us. If your pets attack a sick wildlife or come in some kind of contact with wildlife, please contact us.”