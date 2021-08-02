A Quitman woman is dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Sunday morning.
Elizabeth Craven, 38, of Quitman, was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus north on County Road 3250, and at the same time, Amanda Sandifer, 39, of Quitman, was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry southbound on the same roadway.
Craven, for an unknown reason, crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the Toyota, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators' preliminary report.
Craven was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, where she was pronounced dead. The passenger in her vehicle, Michael Martin, 45, of Quitman was also transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in stable condition, according to DPS.
Sandifer was taken to UT Health East Texas in Quitman in stable condition, DPS said. The crash remains under investigation.