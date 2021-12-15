A Quitman man was killed after a Tuesday afternoon rollover wreck in Wood County.
Michael Baines, 48, was taken to UT Health in Quitman after the crash and was later pronounced dead, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the crash roughly 4 miles north of Quitman on FM 69, Dark said. A preliminary report shows Baines was driving south on FM 69 when his vehicle went into a side skid exiting a curve, left the roadway and rolled several times.
Baines was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Dark.