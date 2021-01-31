Not only did the 2020 NFL season take place, but the Kansas City Chiefs compiled a 14-2 record and then won two playoff games in 2021 to reach Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
And they did it with Patrick Mahomes avoiding COVID-19. Several players during the season tested positive and missed games. Mahomes said on a zoom call with the Kansas City media and the Tyler Morning Telegraph that putting family first helped.
On Sept. 29, Brittany Matthews posted a photo with Mahomes, her fiance, of the couple holding an ultrasound photo of their child. The two met while attending Whitehouse ISD and have been dating since.
The caption read, “Just taking a small detour to the wedding (Mahomes proposed on Sept. 1, 2020).”
Mahomes, a Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, was named the Super Bowl MVP with his victory in February in Miami over the 49ers.
“You just want to make sure, obviously that I can play, but that the baby is healthy and so it’s been something that we’ve been keeping to ourselves, our small group of people that kind of go in and out of our house,” Mahomes said Thursday. “My brother (Jackson), my sister Lacey, other than that it’s pretty much been us all season long.”
During the AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills, Mahomes blew kisses to Matthews and his family as they were in separate suites watching in Kansas City. It’s been these kinds of sacrifices by the entire family that have kept exposure of the virus at a minimum for the QB.
The couple had an exciting year off the field, Mahomes became a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. Matthews, who was a soccer standout at the University of Texas at Tyler and signed a professional contract with a soccer team in Iceland, is now a part owner of the Kansas City team in the National Women’s Soccer League.
However, nothing was a distraction for Mahomes. And he is focused on the big game. That means staying in Kansas City instead of traveling to Tampa for the circus that is known as Media Day and other obligations. With the pandemic, the obligations are a few virtual meetings with the press.
“It’s a little different compared to last year. But at the same time, we are practicing in the same manner, You get another full week where you don’t have as many obligations as far as going to different places and media night and everything like that,” Mahomes said. “So it’s a little different. But at the same time, it’s just a football game at the end of the day and you have to be ready to go no matter when it is.”
As for the pandemic, Mahomes said, “It’s definitely been challenging. Kind of how people have been trying to quarantine more and more as the playoffs go on. We’ve been doing it the entire season.”
One of the lighter moments to start the week came when an old prediction Mahomes made in the Tyler Morning Telegraph when he was nine. The newspaper had a Super Bowl content where the person with the closest score won $200.
Mahomes incorrectly picked the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the New England Patriots.
The coach of the Eagles was Andy Reid. He is now Mahomes’ coach. The quarterback for the Patriots Tom Brady. On Feb. 7 in the Super Bowl, Brady, at age 43, leads his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Mahomes’ Chiefs.
Mahomes was asked by a reporter, “Do you remember what age you were when you first became conscious of Tom Brady, what your first memories of him would have been, how far back that goes?”
Without breaking a smile, Mahomes, 25, said, “It was probably Sept. 17, 1995 when I was born. He’s been around for a while.”
He then cracked a smile.
Reid was also asked about Super Bowl XXXIX. It was on Page 1C of the Saturday, Feb. 5, 2005 sports section, Mahomes predicted a 35-28 victory by the Eagles and added in his hand-written prediction, “Eagles are a better team.”
Brady and the Patriots defeated the Eagles, 24-21, on Feb. 6, 2005, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, 15 years ago.
“That was a heck of a football game. It came down to three points or so,” Reid said on Thursday. “I thought my guys played well, I thought their guys played. I would have liked to have come out at the other end of it. Tom (Brady) played well and Donovan (McNabb, Eagles quarterback) played well.
“It was back-and-forth there for a little bit. Greg Lewis had our only touchdown in that game for us (McNabb hit Lewis for a 30-yard TD with 1:48 remaining) and he’s on our staff now. Overall I thought it was a good game. There are individual things I remember from the game, but nothing that blows my socks off there,” Reid added.
The story was online and shared on Twitter and Facebook. Mahomes admits he still checks his social media during the playoffs and Super Bowl week — no more, no less.
“Probably just a normal amount. You just go throughout it, you see it every now and then but you are mostly focused on the game at hand,”
Mahomes said. “You see it when you log on, you see an update. I’ve seen a lot of stock prices going up, too. A lot of stuff going on in the world these days.”
A lot went on in the world during the off season. Mahomes spoke out against racial injustice and said he wants to make his community and the world a better place. His ultimate goal is to make people believe in themselves.
“I think the biggest thing for me, it was just time for action for myself,” he said of his actions. “Speaking for myself, it was time for me to go in the community and do what I can to make the world a better place. I think it was built up from me getting more and more confidence being able to play, be myself and show myself and people respecting my platform and what I say.”
“So I wanted to make sure that I did whatever I thought was best to help the world out and everybody. Try to make everybody feel equal and they could go out and fulfil their dreams,” Mahomes added.
Being Patrick Mahomes means everyone is watching you. During the TV broadcast, the cameras showed Mahomes looking at his hands. It could have been him saying “back-to-back” trips to the Super Bowl, but others felt he was questioning the number two, as in finishing second to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers in the MVP race.
What Mahomes did reveal is he is a fan of the television show, Law & Order.
“It’s kind of an ‘in the moment type thing.’ You don’t necessarily ... it’s not like it’s premeditated,” Mahomes said of his hand movements. “I guess that would be the word for it, watching my Law & Order!”
“It’s something that comes out during the game and you are trying to do what you can to win and you kind of let that excitement out,” Mahomes continued. “It’s not that I feel disrespected. We get a lot of respect. But at the same time, this team, it was like we weren’t winning by enough, I guess that’s a stat? We wanted to show we could play good football when we wanted to.”
One other question that came up was Mahomes’ ability to get the football to so many weapons on offense. During the off-season, as he has done since he was in fourth grade, Mahomes trains with Bobby Stroupe, founder and president of APEC and APEC Adaptive Foundation in Tyler.
During those trainings, Mahomes practices throwing off-balance, different motions and looking away from his wide receiver, which throws off linebackers and safeties trying to help the defenders.
“I’m just taking what’s there and getting the ball to the guys in space. I’m never someone that kind of chooses who I’m throwing to.” Mahomes said. “I just throw to whoever is open. And I’m sure the Bucs see that as well and will try to have a game plan (to stop it).”
Mahomes, who showed leadership at the end of the AFC Championship game by keeping his teammates calm as emotions were running high, showed why he has the respect of the locker room with one sentence.
“I trust my guys over anybody,” he added.