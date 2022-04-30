Russell is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs about 25 pounds now will be a medium-size boy when he is grown. Russell has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Russell looks like he has some shar-pei in his bloodline. The shar-pei possesses a calm demeanor that makes them an excellent family companion. They are affectionate, devoted and loving. Russell will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Russell, call-903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People is doing adoptions and meet-and-greets by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.