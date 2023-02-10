The public is invited to learn more about findings from an audit that found several issues with the 2020 Smith County General Election.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Grassroots America: We The People will hold a full public presentation of its audit results and the methodology, processes and documents entered into the public record and distributed this past Tuesday to the Smith County Commissioners Court and to the Smith County Elections Commission.
“Unfortunately, since there are 254 counties in Texas, there are at least 254 different ways to run an election. There is no standardization, little transparency, almost no accountability, and the true accuracy of the published results is unknowable. Texans deserve an election process that is easy, inexpensive, and secure with auditable, verifiable results,” said JoAnn Fleming, executive director, Grassroots America – We the People PAC; Texas Conservative Grassroots Coalition. “Every single citizen who is lawfully eligible to vote deserves to be able to cast a ballot with the confidence their vote will be counted.”
Fleming said the county was helpful in allowing Grassroots and a statewide team to conduct the investigation, which revealed organizational errors, hundreds of ballots that were not recorded and other issues.
“Smith County’s cooperation with our audit has helped us to identify best practices that can lead to auditable, verifiable results. Unfortunately, this doesn’t erase the disenfranchisement of the folks whose vote didn’t count in the 2020 General Election,” Fleming said.
The meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway, Tyler.