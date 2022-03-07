The public is invited to offer their thoughts for the proposed Waljim Street extension at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Tyler Development Center’s large conference room, 423 W. Ferguson St.
This is a proposed amendment to the city’s Master Street Plan that would extend Waljim Street to connect with Market Square Boulevard and West Grande Boulevard, according to the City of Tyler. The Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization encourages the public to offer their input on this street extension.
Tyler’s Master Street Plan is a long-range document that identifies locations and roadway facilities needed to meet growth in the city in the next 25 years, according to the city. The document classifies streets by current and forecasted traffic counts.
Street elements that help promote traffic movement such as curbs, turning lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks and more are recommended in the plan.
Individuals from the Tyler Area MPO will be at the meeting to answer any questions from the public and provide more information about this amendment. All comments and feedback will be presented to the MPO’s Transportation Policy Committee when the amendment is considered for adoption on March 24.
Questions and comments about this proposed amendment can also be submitted by emailing the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com or visiting https://www.tylerareampo.org/about-us/contact-us .
The Master Street Plan can be read at tylerareampo.org/plans-and-projects/special-studies/master-street-plan .