The public is invited to attend the Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Transportation Policy Committee meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Tyler City Hall Council Chambers, 212 N. Bonner Ave. or virtually at shorturl.at/BUZ16. There is no need to download Microsoft Teams, simply choose the “watch on the web” option.
The MPO coordinates transportation planning for the greater Smith County area. The MPO is guided by a Transportation Policy Committee that includes representatives from Smith County, Tyler, surrounding cities, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority.
The Transportation Policy Committee will consider:
• Adopting revised system performance targets;
• Adopting amendments to the 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program
• Adopting amendments to the 2020-2021 Unified Planning Work Program
Residents can review the agenda and access the meeting link at www.tylerareampo.org and contact the MPO at mpo@tylertexas.com or by calling 903-531-1175 option 5.
This notice of public involvement satisfies the Federal Transit Administration’s requirements for project programming.