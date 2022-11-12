Pastors of local Brownsboro and Chandler churches gathered this week to discuss the impact of the initiative Project One Can, which donates canned goods to the East Texas Food Bank.
Chandler resident and Project One Can Director Debbie Szymczyk said the idea behind this initiative is if people donate just one canned food item each week of the year, then it could have a great impact on those in need.
Szymczyk has gotten together 10 area churches, and anticipates another two to join in the next month, to participate in Project One Can Brownsboro/Chandler Challenge.
Each month of the year a new church encourages every member of its congregation to donate one canned item. On Mondays, the donated items are collected and dropped off at the East Texas Food Bank. Szymczyk has asked for the churches to commit to doing this for three years.
The Brownsboro/Chandler Project One Can Challenge has been going on for four months now. So far 2,836 pounds of food has been donated to the East Texas Food Bank, which equates to 2,363 meals.
This is food “that would not have been provided had we not done this,” Szymczyk said.
Rock Hill Baptist Church Lead Pastor Michael Criner said the project is very interactive while only being a once a week thing, making it easy for people in his congregation to participate. Rock Hill donated during the month of July.
“Where people sometimes give into the year on Thanksgiving or Christmas, this gives them opportunity in a non-traditional month,” Criner said. “We were able to highlight a need that's a need every month – not just at the end of the year, not just special holidays, but highlight a need to engage our people to be able to give in a tangible way.”
Donations of money are great, he said, but being able to give these canned items allows people to give “practically” and know that they are providing something that will make a difference in someone's life.
Project One Can is a reminder that there are numerous churches, or other organizations, in a community that can partner together to create a large impact, Criner said.
“It reminds me that the kingdom is bigger than just one church,” he said. “That's really important.”
It does not have to be 12 churches that are participating in this project, Szymczyk said. Any person, organization or entity in a community can take part and begin their own Project One Can challenge.
Szymczyk first started Project One Can when she lived in California. Upon moving to Chandler, she said she had no expectation of continuing the project. However, while in Tyler one day she saw a headline that read along the lines of “food banks hurting across America,” and felt called by God to start Project One Can back up in East Texas.
Many people say there are local food pantries in their community, so don't fully understand the need, she said. Majority of the items in those local pantries come from the East Texas Food Bank, so if they are struggling, so are local food pantries.
Szymczyk said Texas has one of the highest rates of child food insecurity in the nation. According to everytexan.org, that number is nearly 22 percent, or almost 1.6 million children.
“We all can make a difference,” Szymczyk said. “So many people say, ‘I want to make a difference but I don't know how,’ and it's simple. My message is to get (Project One Can) out.”
Project One Can is beginning in Chandler and Brownsboro, but the impact would be even greater if other communities took up the challenge too, she said. The “beauty” of this initiative is that it is simple and requires little work, but still helps get food to those in need.
“The heart of this is that other communities can do the exact same thing,” she said. “This is our prayer: that somehow other … communities could take up the same challenge.”
Items that are most needed include canned chili, canned meat, cereal, peanut butter and soups with protein.
Those interested in learning more about Project One Can or would like to start the challenge in the community can visit projectonecanchallenge.com