WHITEHOUSE — With support from community businesses, Project Joy recently fulfilled its mission by providing 14 bicycles and two scooters to children in need.
Project Joy provides food and toys for families facing financial hardship, according to its website. The Whitehouse Ministerial Alliance partners with White Oak ISD schools and city departments for the project.
This year, businesses including Kelly Air Conditioning & Heating, Shearer Supply and Garland’s Indoor Comfort along with monetary donations paid for the bicycles and scooters.
Kelly Air Conditioning & Heating administrative assistant Shawna Driggers said the company has always been a donor to Project Joy.
“Kelly A/C is a family-owned and -operated business, and we love to give back to our community, especially those who need it most,” Driggers said. “These projects are important, because no matter what, a child should not be left out at Christmas. Putting a smile on someone’s face is what brings joy.”
Project Joy Coordinator Anthony Johnson said the donations are important for the group’s effort.
“It means a lot for the bike donations. We have several kids that ask for bikes each year, and because of these donations we are able to give them their wish,” Johnson said.
For more information, visit facebook.com/projectjoywhitehouse.