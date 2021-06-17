Primrose Retirement Community residents and staff gathered in the facility's memory garden in Tyler to participate in the Longest Day by releasing butterflies on Thursday to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s.
The summer solstice, also known as the Longest Day, is officially on June 20, Chelsea Owens, Primrose Retirement Community executive director, said. This is a day where many people from around the world fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice.
“We are committed to fighting off the darkness of Alzheimer’s and what better day to do that than the longest day,” she said.
The chosen activity at Primrose was releasing butterflies into the community's memory care garden, Owens said. Butterflies symbolize hope, and the Primrose staff hopes there will one day be a cure for Alzheimer’s.
Nancy Greif, resident of the Primrose Retirement Community, said the ceremony for the butterflies was really enjoyable. She had a lot of fun watching them fly away.
Getting to be a part of the butterfly release was a great experience, Suzanne Henson, a consultant with Hospice of East Texas, said. The eyes of the residents lit up as they watched the butterflies take off.
“There's just something refreshing about watching a butterfly fly away, it's a really special moment,” she said.
The memory care unit at Primrose is new, and the staff was thrilled to hold the first-ever event in the memory care gardens, Owens said. Features, such as the fountain, gardens and now butterflies, make this area peaceful.
Primrose is in the business of caring for residents with cognitive issues, Owens said. To bring awareness to the disease and celebrate the Longest Day, they partner with the Alzheimer's Association.
“We hope that by doing what we love, it will help shine a light on Alzheimer's disease, and through a raised awareness, a cure will be found,'' she said.
At Primrose, the staff understands the Alzheimer’s diagnosis is tough on families, and they are there to support families through every step, Owens said.
Hospice of East Texas was happy to help Primrose Retirement Community put on the event, Henson said. Supporting the community is something the hospice group believes strongly.
Primrose is able to provide a high level of care to residents because their memory care program is built on community and family partnerships, Owens said.