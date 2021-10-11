On Sunday, the Tyler Area Gays ended a weekend of celebration with their annual Pride in the Park event. Lindsey Park in Tyler was filled with colorful outfits and attendees excited to show their pride.
This year the event consisted of 80 vendors, seven food trucks and new additions such as a drag show hosted by Carmella DuBuque, current Miss Gay Texas State at Large, and a dog fashion show.
DuBuque was a student at UT Tyler 10 years ago and mentioned the excitement of witnessing the East Texas welcoming the LGBTQIA community.
“I'm glad to see that we have a lot more visibility than when I was out here. So far as I knew, events like these weren’t taking place and if they were, there was no publicity that I saw. I am glad that things are changing for the better in this direction of the world,” DuBuque said.
“Pride is visibility, it doesn’t matter if you’re gay, lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, transgender or whatever you may be at the end of the day. Be proud of who you are and be visible doing that.”
With screaming and cheering, the drag show was a fan favorite of attendees. DuBuque brought out drag performers from Gun Barrel City and a few local Tyler performers also took the stage.
Jay Hilburn, Chair President of Tyler Area Gays, said Pride in the Park is more than just an event and was happy it finally took place since COVID-19 pushed it behind.
“The pride celebration is normally in June but with COVID-19 it got pushed to October. It’s a very important thing for us to get together in a safe environment with our people, Gay and Allies,” said Hilburn.
Hilburn also wanted to show gratitude to those who contributed to the event.
“I would like to thank our vendors, we have a lot of sponsors this year. We appreciate all the support of the community,” Hilburn said.