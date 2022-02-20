The City of Tyler will celebrate Black History Month through a program presented by the Tyler Public Library on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall.

Larry D. Wade Sr. will lead a presentation about a well-known Black historic neighborhood in the northside of Tyler known as The Cut, the City of Tyler said in a press release.

"Black history is our history," Wade said. "It is an integral part of the shaping of Tyler and it is important that we preserve this history for future generations."

Wade is a retired teacher, counselor, who was also principal in public schools for nearly 40 years, serving in Tyler, Longview, and Marshall independent school districts. He is also the founder of the National African American Historical Society. His recent efforts include finding and restoring abandoned Black cemeteries around East Texas.

The event will also feature performances from Deborah Hammond and the Tyler High School Angelic Voices and Drumline.

The event is free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Liberty Hall is located at 103 E. Erwin St.

For more information, contact the City of Tyler Communications Department at (903) 245-9715.