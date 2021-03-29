the Wonder Women Outreach Program puts smiles on the faces of expectant mothers and their families by providing healthy food, classes, baby supplies and clothing for mom and kids to 200 to 300 people twice a week.
On Sunday in Troup, they put paint on the mom's, which caused more than smiles. It was a day of laughter and pampering, as their pregnancy became art work and they enjoyed healthy juice from wine glasses and art-inspired sweet treats donated by Pied Piper Cakes and Bake Shoppe of Lindale for the special event.
The Wonder Women Outreach Program is a Christian mission organization run by owned by Jill and Brian Smith that aims to empower, educate, and support low-income women and their families during pregnancy and beyond.
Wonder Women volunteer and Registered Nurse Mandy Pugh thought the belly painting class would be the perfect way to make the experience of being pregnant extra special.
“We wanted to do something fun that would also remind our moms that pregnancy is precious and that they are truly God’s masterpiece. So many in our community become so overwhelmed with their life circumstances that pregnancy is a burden,” Pugh said. “We want to celebrate all of our East Texas moms and hope to be able to make this a quarterly event.”
Although Pugh has only been volunteering with the outreach program since January, she said for her, it feels like home.
“I met Jill and Brian Smith while volunteering at the Tyler Girls Shelter a few years ago. They are building relationships and providing love, prayer, and laughter to so many people. I was amazed at all they have accomplished between just the two of them and on such a low budget!” she said. “Their love for their community and their mission has been infectious, and it lifts me up to be around that mindset.”
Pugh enlisted the help of artist Cassandra Flores to teach the class.
For more information on the Wonder Women Outreach Program call (903) 926-3970.