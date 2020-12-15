As Gary Viljoen became the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in East Texas Tuesday afternoon, he gave a thumbs up the whole time. After the injection was complete he said there's "nothing to it."
"It’s really nothing; it’s not painful, it does not burn, it does not sting," Viljoen said. "It’s over in a second."
Viljoen, director of rehabilitation services at University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler, was among several frontline health care workers who were vaccinated Tuesday at the health science center, which received the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines in East Texas.
At about 10:15 a.m., a mail truck pulled up to the UT Health Science Center at Tyler to unload the package that contained the Pfizer vaccine. According to UT Health Science Center officials, the vaccine was shipped overnight and was flown from Michigan to Dallas Fort Worth airport. From Dallas, it was transported via UPS to Tyler.
The shipment contained four pizza-sized boxes. The boxes contained three full boxes and one partial box. The vaccine was packed with dry ice in transit, and was quickly moved to a freezer upon arrival for later administration. The vaccine has to thaw in a refrigerator for three hours before the staff can administer it.
"I felt very, very grateful to get the vaccine," he said. "I feel that as frontline health care workers, it is our duty to step and take the vaccine to demonstrate to the general public that it’s safe to do so, not only to protect ourselves but also to protect our community."
Viljoen, who's worked at the UTHSCT since 2014, said he had no reservations about receiving the vaccine as tens of thousands of volunteers took it before him.
While working as a physical therapist in the COVID-19 units, Viljoen said he's seen people become extremely weak "because of this horrible disease." When the time comes, Viljoen said he wants others to get vaccinated.
"I feel grateful to have this tool to be able to fight this horrible pandemic," he said. "It’s a very powerful tool to have, but we have to be careful."
He also cautioned people to continue social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing. He added he's confident the vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Pharmacy technician Johnnita Young, a Longview resident, was the second person to receive the vaccination, and she called it an honor.
"I wanted to take the shot today to help others to let them know it’s safe," she said. "We wanted to get the shot to show everybody, our family and friends that it’s safe to get it. We need this shot to get rid of this pandemic. Everyone needs to get the shot. It’s not scary. Some might have side-effects but we still need to get the shot."
Young was not only one of the vaccine recipients, she also helped with the unloading of the vaccines Tuesday morning.
After getting the vaccine, Young said she felt great and the same as she did when she walked in to get the shot.
"The flu shot was so much (more) painful. It didn’t sting or nothing. I barely felt the needle hit my arm. It was less painful than a flu shot," she said. "I’m so relieved that I was able to get the shot that way my family and my friends I won’t be harming them and they won’t be getting sick from me."
She also noted the need to continue wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and other precautions.
Dr. Kirk Calhoun, UT Health Science Center at Tyler president and board chairman at UT Health East Texas, said the vaccinations will help lead to a restoration of normal life and help prevent pain and death related to COVID-19.
He noted that the first-tier of allocation are frontline workers taking care of COVID-19 patients.
"These people have been putting their lives at risk," Calhoun said. "We want to protect them as quickly as possible because without them we would have no one to take care of us if God forbid we would come down with COVID."
Cahoun explained that the University of Texas is playing a prominent role in distributing the vaccine, and new medical technology has led to the development of safe and effective vaccines at a quicker pace.
"For us to come up and be at this point so rapidly, really is a testament to medical science in the United States," Calhoun said.
The real challenge is how immunizing the non-health care communities, especially people of color, Calhoun explained.
"I want to particularly speak out to communities of color because this disease COVID-19 has shown our health disparities with how our communities of color can suffer disproportionately to a disease like COVID-19, and that’s happening right now," he said. "So it is critically important that we reach out to these communities, alleviate any fear or concern they may have about the vaccine and get folks vaccinated."
After the vaccination, the employees waited in a room for 15 minutes to ensure they wouldn't have an allergic reaction, Calhoun said, adding that the possible side-effects are minor.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler is expected to receives its first vaccine dosages later this week.
Dr. Mark Anderson, chief medical officer at Christus Health, said a site is being prepared within its hospitals to safely store the vaccine and also administered it to frontline employees.
"Also, it is important to note that we are coordinating response among all three Christus Health ministries in Northeast Texas," Anderson said. "We are using input from experts across all our ministries to come up with the most efficient procedures and to develop common communications and vaccine clinic processes."
Anderson said Christus facilities have been preparing for the last 10 days, including walk-throughs, logistics meetings, communications to staff and simulation of vaccine preparation and administration.