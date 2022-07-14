Smith County saw heavy rains and winds Thursday morning, prompting weather statements and causing outages and issues on local roads.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday night, ONCOR reported 416 outages in Smith County, compared to earlier Thursday when it saw at least 6,500 outages.

The restoration time for the remainder of homes without power is not known.

Thursday's rain brought just over an inch of rainfall to Tyler, which officials said was not nearly enough to lift the county's 90-day burn ban that was issued earlier this month.

At least one fallen tree in Tyler blocked a roadway Thursday, but it was cleared in a few hours. Powerless intersections were also functioning by noon Thursday.

The fire marshal's office said it responded to fallen trees and downed lines in Chapel Hill on Thursday.

Chapel Hill ISD also reported that part of the high school's cafeteria roof was blown off during the storm. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the district posted on its Facebook page and said crews are working on repairing the damage.

"We are thankful no one was hurt. Our Facilities Department is working on making repairs," the district said.