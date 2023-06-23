Thousands of Smith County residents are without power Friday night.
According to Oncor, the restoration time is unknown. As of 10:15 p.m., 8,489 Oncor customers in Smith County remain without power.
Storms struck the area earlier in the evening. At this time, Smith is the most heavily affected county in all of Oncor's service area.
"We are currently monitoring a potential storm system expected to move across parts of our service area that brings threats of high winds, large hail and possible tornadic activity," Oncor said in a statement. "Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas. Flooding in areas may cause delays and access challenges for field resources.
"We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power."
To report an outage text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, call 888-313-4747, or select “Report an Outage” located above the map.
"Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911 immediately," Oncor said.