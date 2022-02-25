'Positive impact': Tyler Police Department, community reflect city's first Black officers

Tyler’s chief of police remembers the department’s first two Black officers as people whose work came at a challenging time but that made a lasting change for the better in the city.
As Black History Month began, the Tyler Police Department acknowledged Ira Brown and Willie Johnson — its first two officers of color — and their contributions to the community, and Chief Jimmy Toler said this past week that the officers’ impact remains.
“It would be very difficult to measure the impact that these officers had on the department and the city,” Toler said Friday. “Ira Brown and Willie Jackson became Tyler police officers during a difficult time in our country. They worked hard and made a positive impact to the city. Of course, there were difficult times but they persevered and the city of Tyler is better for it. They had long and successful careers with Tyler PD.”
The officers began with the department in 1954, the year the American Civil Rights Movement emerged, and they made their presence known to the community in a positive way, according to people who knew them.
Brown, who was 91 when he died in 2017, was a member of Greater St. Mary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, according to his obituary. He attended Emmet J. Scott High School, Texas College and Sam Houston State University. He served in the U.S. Army for eight years before becoming a Tyler police officer for 30 years.
Johnson also served in the military, and he played professional baseball in the Negro leagues before becoming well known as one of Tyler’s first Black officers, according to information from a scholarship set up in honor of him and his wife, Ardalia. Johnson worked in patrol, the warrant division and in community relations at Tyler Police Department.
Bobby McClean joined the Tyler Police Department in 1974 and worked with Brown and Johnson, who were 20-year veterans when he started. He said it was an honor to work with the men, who he said he never called by their first names.
He said Johnson was a kind man with a great sense of humor who always had time to talk. As Mclean was out working in uniform, he said residents would ask him questions about Brown and Johnson.
“I do know one thing for sure, anytime I was in uniform and I had an opportunity to visit with citizens of color, they would always ask me if I knew Mr. Brown and Mr. Johnson,” Mclean said. “Of course, I knew them. There weren't but about 100 men on the police force back then. In my time as a police officer, I never heard anyone — cop or citizen — say a negative thing about either man. The PD couldn't have found two finer men to hire. I was proud to serve there and proud to have known Mr. Brown and Mr. Johnson.”
Detective Reggie Conley, who started in 1984 with the police department and retired in 2020, said he admires the officers’ courage.
“I’m sure it was not easy for them to work in a profession at that time where Black people were not thought of as equal citizens,” Conley said. “When thinking about going into law enforcement, they were definitely a part of my decision in doing so.”
Conley said it was important to have role models like Brown and Johnson, especially in the Black community.
“The younger officers who didn’t know them just don’t understand the sacrifices these men made to do what they did,” he said. “I always tried to encourage our officers of color to be involved in their communities and to set the example for the next generation of officers coming through.”
Nearly six decades after starting with the Tyler Police Department, Brown reflected on his time and experiences as an officer.
"It was a way of life back then, but as we continued to put on our uniforms, we continued to gain more and more respect; we noticed that respect was not just coming from the black community anymore," Brown said in a 2011 interview with the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Brown said that as times changed, he and his fellow officers grew closer and the lines between white and Black communities were erased.
"Yeah, we had some good times, and I'm proud to have been one of the first black officers in Tyler and proud young black men chose to follow me into law enforcement," he said in 2011. "I truly feel blessed with my life."
In a post early this month on its Facebook page, the Tyler Police Department thanked Brown and Johnson for their service.
“February is Black History Month. Here are Tyler’s first Black Police Officer’s Ira Brown and Willie Johnson (along with Chief Butler) back in 1954,” the post read. “They were out there keeping our city safe and we want to thank them! #TylerPD #blackhistorymonth.”
Chief Toler said it is important to remember and honor past and current Black officers and that having law enforcement that resembles the community remains important in developing strong community partnerships.
“So, while we have definitely moved the needle over the years, there is still much to do to inspire Tyler young men and women to join the ranks of the Tyler Police Department,” Toler said.