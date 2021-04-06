A portion of Smith County Road 220, just east of New Chapel Hill, is closed to drivers while a box culvert and the roadway can be repaired.
Road and Bridge Crews expect to begin work on Wednesday and the closure could last seven to 10 days, depending on the amount of damage to the culvert and if it can be repaired or needs to be replaced, County Engineer Frank Davis said.
A portion of the road collapsed, causing the road and large concrete culvert to need repairs. The road closure affects County Road 220, to through traffic between CR 289 and CR 2298. Drivers in the area will need to take alternative routes.