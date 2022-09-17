RUSK — La Charra Mexican Restaurant has a lot to celebrate these days.
On Thursday, the restaurant threw a huge fiesta for the community to celebrate the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, its two-year anniversary and a ribbon cutting as a new Rusk Chamber of Commerce member.
Esmeralda Palos and her husband Alejandro de la Cruz have always dreamed of opening their own restaurant. The couple started waiting tables and cooking at another Mexican restaurant in downtown Rusk. That restaurant eventually closed and the pair decided it was the perfect time to follow their dream.
La Charra opened in mid-September of 2020 and is the definition of a family-owned business with several members of the family working in various positions.
Palos explained she wanted to have the celebration on the restaurant’s one-year anniversary; however, her family suffered several tragedies at that time.
“My dream was to do the celebration after the first year but my family and I went through a lot that year,” said Palos. “I lost my brother-in-law and two weeks later, my daughter lost her baby. So, my plans didn’t go as planned.”
A town favorite, La Charra has had tremendous support from the community since the day it opened two years ago.
“The community has been so nice to us,” Palos said. “I can’t thank my customers enough for loving my food, my family, and always supporting my business.”
Rusk Chamber of Commerce Leilani Sales said eating at La Charra was like eating with family.
“I think La Charra brings a good sense of ‘home’ to our community. They themselves are a very close knit, hardworking family; and they make you feel like you're sitting at your own Abuela’s (Grandmother’s) or Tia's (Aunt’s) dinner table,” Sales said.
Sales said she was happy the restaurant could celebrate in such a fun way.
“I love that they are celebrating their two-year anniversary in such a fun way. All small businesses should celebrate their milestones,” she said. “And for a small business like La Charra to successfully start up during a pandemic and make it through it; an employment recession and food inflation without feeling defeated, burnt out or wanting to throw in the towel shows their incredible tenacity to pivot obstacles.”
Incoming Chamber President Cord Stover said the restaurant was a welcome change to the town’s eateries.
“They bring variety in a town full of hamburgers. A small mom and pop restaurant are the places that support the community,” he said. “Large conglomerates don't always give back because they are not in touch with locals.”
Palos said she loved celebrating to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and has big plans for the restaurant in the future.
“It is awesome to be able to celebrate this anniversary during Hispanic Heritage Month; I just love it,” she said. “My dream is to expand my restaurant and bring live music once a month and have some fun with the community.”
The celebration included complimentary local favorites like queso with beef and homemade pies, bounce house, ribbon cutting, specials, and Mariachi band Nuevo Imperio who traveled from Houston to perform.
La Charra Mexican Restaurant is located at 184 East 6th Street in Rusk and can be reached at (903) 683-6383.
For more information, visit the La Charra Mexican Restaurant Facebook page.