JACKSONVILLE — Big Frank’s BBQ in Jacksonville is now known as Big Frank’s BBQ and Bar after recently making an addition to the restaurant.
Residents gathered Wednesday at the popular barbecue joint to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting for its new bar. Big Frank’s BBQ started out as a food truck in October 2020. After growing in popularity, owner Frank Grote expanded to a brick and mortar restaurant in December.
“This has been a long road. We’ve been talking about opening a full bar and full restaurant for about 10 years now,” Grote said.
The restaurant offers a happy hour from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily and all day on Sunday. It includes $1 off all beer and alcohol and $2 off all starters and loaded baked potatoes.
“Aside from serving our normal menu all day everyday say, we also offer catering for any event such as weddings, birthdays, graduations, or corporate lunches,” Grote said. “We will deliver the order and set it up.”
Grote also said he is up to try anything with his menu.
“Send me whatever, and we’ll try it,” he said.
Big Frank’s BBQ is open 11 a.m .to 9 p.m. seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1828 South Jackson St. For more information, visit Big Frank’s BBQ Facebook page.