Grassroots to hold meeting featuring Dr. Brooks McKenzie
On Tuesday, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting will hold a meeting continuing to emphasize state legislative priorities to protect children.
The featured speaker will be notable researcher and former assistant director for the Texas Christian University Institute of Child Development, Dr. Brooks McKenzie, who has worked with at-risk children and families for more than two decades.
President of LBH Research & Consulting, LLC, McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Southwest Texas State University, a Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology from Cardinal Stritch University, and a Doctorate in Psychology from Texas Christian University with doctoral emphasis in Experimental/Developmental Psychology.
McKenzie will outline how he believes Texas state government has utterly failed to protect children by abandoning the nuclear family and parental rights. He advocates passage of reforms by the legislature, accountability for state agencies, and reform of the judiciary, saying, “The assault on the family has resulted in generations of broken children, providing the Left most of their arguments for Second Amendment attacks, red flag laws, child gender mutilation, the unhealthy expansion of mental healthcare in schools, and many of the other social ills we are experiencing.”
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
County dem club to host Black History Celebration
The Democratic Club of Smith County is holding the Black History Celebration at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The celebration will take place at the AFL-CIO Union Hall (Across from Trane), 13146 Hwy 110 South in Tyler.
Guest speakers are Dr. Cameron Greer with Black Voters Matter and Denise Pendleton with Divine 9.
Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable item to donate to local nonprofit PATH (People Attempting to Help).
There will be free pizza and fellowship. Bring your own beverage.