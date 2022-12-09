Moran to speak at Grassroots meeting
On Tuesday, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting features a Tuesday night town hall with incoming U.S. Representative Nathaniel Moran (R) who will begin representing Congressional District 1 beginning in January.
Congressman-elect Moran recently returned from DC freshman orientation. He is expected to address the US House Speaker race, rampant federal spending, inflation, and billions in spending for Ukrainian border defense while our own southern border is wide open. Moran will outline his goals for his first term in the U.S. Congress, as he replaces the retiring longtime Congressman Louie Gohmert.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
Smith County Dem club to host potluck
The Democratic Club of Smith County is holding a Holiday Potluck at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The celebration will take place at the AFL-CIO Union Hall (Across from Trane), 13146 S 110 Hwy. in Tyler.
Guests are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the seasonal food drive.
County GOP women plan cookie auction
The Smith County Republican Women will be holding its annual Christmas cookie auction at their December meeting.
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin will serve as auctioneer.
The meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Potpourri House in Tyler at 3320 Troup Hwy. Suite 300.
