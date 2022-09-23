Editor’s Note: Want to submit your political happenings? Email information to news@tylerpaper.com.
Upcoming political events in Smith County include a Grassroots America meeting next week and a visual presentation by the Democratic Club of Smith County and the Texas Environmental Democrats.
Rep. Schaefer to speak at Grassroots
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Grassroots America’s Liberty Education & Action Meeting features Republican House District 6 State Rep. Matt Schaefer.
Topics will include “Border Insecurity: A Clear and Present Danger, Property Tax Facts,” plus big topics for the 2023 Texas Legislative Session.
In 2021, Schaefer retired as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives for House District 6 in November 2012. He is consistently rated a top conservative in the Texas Legislature and is credited with passage of the 2021 Texas “permit-less carry” gun rights bill for legal gun owners. Schaefer is Vice-Chairman of the Texas House Freedom Caucus and serves on the House Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee and the Appropriations Committee.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
‘Deep in the Heart’ set Oct. 1
The Democratic Club of Smith County and the Texas Environmental Democrats are presenting “Deep in the Heart” at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Lamoureaux Gallery, 119 West Ferguson, Tyler.
“Deep in the Heart” is a visual celebration of what makes Texas unique — its diverse landscapes and remarkable wildlife behavior that cannot be found anywhere else in the world, according to the county Democrats club.
Jay Kleberg, candidate for Texas Land Commission and co-producer for the film, and Luke Warford, candidate for Texas Railroad Commission, will be present for a discussion of what they can do to protect the environment in Texas while supporting economic growth.
“Deep in the Heart” is a free event.
For more information, contact Dr. Nancy Nichols, Events Coordinator Smith County Democratic Party, at 903-253-8988.