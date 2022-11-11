Grassroots to meet
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting will be featuring a program with conservative mothers (aka Mama Bears) "sounding the alarm on pornography pushed to children and threats to transportation freedom," according to the group.
Speakers will include: Christin Bentley, State Republican Executive Committeewoman for Senate District 1, and Chair of the Republican Party of Texas Legislative Priorities Subcommittee for Stop Sexualizing Texas Kids, who will report on state legislation planned to empower parents and protect children from pornography and psychologically damaging classroom and library materials. Bentley will cover citizen action plans.
Rachel Hale, Texans United for Reform & Freedom, will report on federal transportation plans to take over Texas roadways and end the use of petroleum fuel-powered vehicles. The plans include a federal mileage tax and a remote kill switch in all cars after 2026. Hale will highlight transportation legislative priorities for the upcoming 88th Texas Legislative Session, which begins Jan. 10, 2023, and will cover citizen action plans.
Christina Drewry, Smith County Republican Precinct Chair and Tyler Local Coordinator for TEXIT, will facilitate the audience Q&A.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
Elected officials to speak at Smith County Republican Women luncheon
The Smith County Republican Women Luncheon and Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17 will feature three local Republican elected officials.
Jacob Putnam, Smith County Criminal District Attorney; Jason Ellis, Judge of Smith County Court at Law; and Taylor Heaton, Judge of Smith County Court at Law 2, will share a bit about themselves and what they do in office.
The meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the Potpourri House, 3320 Troup Highway Suite 300 in Tyler.