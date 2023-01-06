There are two upcoming political happenings in Tyler.
Grassroots meeting to preview legislative session, hear from speaker on financial threats
On Tuesday, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting will feature financial analyst Robert Kecseg, who will speak about financial threats in 2023.
Additionally, Executive Director JoAnn Fleming will preview the 88th Texas Legislative Session, which begins Jan. 10 in Austin and ends May 29.
Kecseg earned a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Arizona State and an MBA in business from Georgia College. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Kecseg has been a financial advisor and stockbroker for 40 years.
Topics will include defining the twin evils of inflation and recession created by central planners and their impact on your savings, retirement and business investments.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship will be from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. with the program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required. The group encourages dining to help support local business and jobs.
Democratic Club to host awards, officer installation ceremony
The Democratic Club of Smith County is holding their Officers Installation Ceremony & Appreciation Awards at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler City Councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar is officiating.
The celebration will take place at the AFL-CIO Union Hall (across from Trane) at 13146 S 110 Hwy. in Tyler.
Guests are asked to bring a nonperishable item to donate.