Dems set Roberts Rules training
The Democratic Club of Smith County has set a training on Robert’s Rules of Order.
The training is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Monday at Tyler Chamber of Commerce, 315 N. Broadway Ave.
Training will cover the basics of parliamentary procedures. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Participants will receive a certificate of attendance.
Grassroots America hosts BLEXIT director
Grassroots America on Tuesday will host the director of Black Exit from the Left, or BLEXIT.
Brian Bledsoe is the director of the group co-founded by Candace Owens and launched in 2018. BLEXIT is a conservative political movement “dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities by encouraging youth to seek and take advantage of opportunities in 21st Century America,” according to its website.
A buffet dinner will be served. Fellowship is set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. with the program 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 5701 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. There is a $12 fee for dinner.
There is no fee needed to attend, and registration and membership are not required.
Dem candidate tour coming to Tyler
The Central East Texas Democratic Candidate Tour with special guest Gilberto Hinojosa will visit Tyler on Friday.
The event with Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, and several candidates is set to start at 6 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 2506 N. Broadway Ave.
Comptroller candidate Janet Dudding, state Supreme Court candidates Erin Nowell, Amanda Reichek and Julia Maldonado, and candidate for the Court of Criminal Appeals, Dana Huffman, are scheduled to be in attendance. Local and regional candidates will also speak.
The event is open to the public.