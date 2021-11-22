caution tape stock
Tyler police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon.

According to the Tyler Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of N. Beckham on the report of a pedestrian fatality.

Alicia Lopez, 70, of Tyler, was walking eastbound crossing Beckham Highway, not on a marked crosswalk, police said. Early investigation showed a northbound vehicle did not see Lopez and struck her.

Lopez was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham but died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

This case is still under investigation.

 
 

