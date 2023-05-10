A Tyler man died in a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday night, police said.
Jimmy Hayes, 75, was identified as the individual who died in a three-vehicle crash on Loop 323.
According to Tyler Police, the investigation determined all three vehicles were stopped in the eastbound turn lane of the Loop, waiting to turn north onto Pointe N. Drive.
Hayes was eastbound in his Ford F-150 when he veered left from the straight lane of traffic into the turn lane and hit the rear vehicle stopped in the turn lane.
This caused it to be pushed forward into the vehicle in front of it and so on to the next two vehicles, police said.
An occupant of one of the other vehicles was taken to a local hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
Tyler Police Accident Investigators and Detectives are investigating the case at this time.