Following a power outage Tuesday morning, several traffic lights are out in the downtown Tyler area.
Tyler police said the known outages as of 5:30 a.m. include these intersections: North Broadway Avenue and Erwin Street, North Broadway and Ferguson Street, North Broadway Avenue and Locust Street, North College Avenue and West Erwin Street, and North College Avenue and West Ferguson Street.
Several intersections have stop signs in place at this time, and police recommend drivers find alternative routes and drive carefully in the downtown area.