Some traffic signals in Tyler are out after overnight storms.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, power had been restored to at least six traffic signal signals and four remained without power. However, many are still experiencing delays due to the misalignment of detection cameras moved by high winds, according to the city.

Police ask drivers to treat intersections normally controlled by a traffic light as a four-way stop.

Intersections without power to traffic signals as of 2 p.m. include:

Old Bullard Road and Rice Road

Old Bullard Road and Rieck Road

Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Parkway

Rice Road and Hollytree Drive

The department is working to realign the traffic detection cameras and signal heads. Oncor estimates power being restored to the four traffic signals by 4 p.m.

Officials ask motorists to watch for debris in the roadway, especially in outlying areas and to drive carefully.

For the latest on county and city roads, see below.