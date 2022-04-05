6FA31CD5-A873-4ED1-8C0F-A3FE64855645.jpeg

Some traffic signals in Tyler are out after overnight storms.

According to the Tyler Police Department, as of 7:30 a.m. the intersection signal lights are out at Paluxy Drive and Grande Boulevard.  

Tyler police are in the roadway directing traffic. Officials ask motorists to avoid this area if possible.

Some other intersections throughout the city are being controlled with portable stop signs. 

Other intersections  reported to be without power: 

  • Frankston Hwy. and Sunnybrook Dr.
  • Paluxy Dr. and Jeff Davis Dr.
  • Amherst St. and Old Bullard Rd.
  • Kinsey Dr. and Loop 323

Officials ask motorists to  watch for debris in the roadway, especially in outlying areas and to drive carefully.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.