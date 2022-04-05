Some traffic signals in Tyler are out after overnight storms.
According to the Tyler Police Department, as of 7:30 a.m. the intersection signal lights are out at Paluxy Drive and Grande Boulevard.
Tyler police are in the roadway directing traffic. Officials ask motorists to avoid this area if possible.
Some other intersections throughout the city are being controlled with portable stop signs.
Other intersections reported to be without power:
- Frankston Hwy. and Sunnybrook Dr.
- Paluxy Dr. and Jeff Davis Dr.
- Amherst St. and Old Bullard Rd.
- Kinsey Dr. and Loop 323
Officials ask motorists to watch for debris in the roadway, especially in outlying areas and to drive carefully.