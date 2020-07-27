An Arlington man and the man he is accused of shooting to death near Tyler State Park last week were in a romantic relationship and argued loudly before the shooting, according to a statement from their roommate in an arrest warrant affidavit.
Robert Price, 51, was arrested for murder after a joint homicide investigation between the sheriff’s office, Texas Rangers and the Arlington Police Department. Nathaniel Charles Snell, 32, of Arlington, died Monday after he came into the Exxon Food Mart convenience store in the 14900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 14 in northern Smith County with at least two gunshot wounds, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Gas station security footage identified a GMC Terrain SUV as the alleged shooter’s vehicle. The GMC came out of the state park and into the gas station parking lot around 5:39 a.m., and the vehicle was still moving when the front passenger door opens and a gunshot is heard. A man, matching Snell's description, can be seen jumping out of the vehicle when a gunshot was heard and Snell falls to the ground. The GMC then leaves the parking lot as Snell enters the gas station store, according to the affidavit.
When Snell entered the store, he emptied his pockets, which consisted of a wallet with several cards and a list of names and phone numbers. These items connected Snell to Arlington and officers also located a hand-written business card with an alias name, John D. Clark, and a phone number, according to the affidavit.
Officers used the phone number to locate Snell's phone in an Arlington neighborhood. Investigators went to the neighborhood, where they observed a similar GMC at one of the houses in the 2000 block of Pennington Drive in Arlington. The detective took a photo of the license plate and street address as a lead. Officers also received information from one of Snell's credit cards showing his address in the same Arlington residence where the GMC was parked.
When the detective looked up the license plate of the GMC at the Arlington residence, officers learned it was registered to Matthew Wayne Koontz, 60. After running the plate through the computer system, detectives learned the vehicle was in Smith County near Lindale at 5:11 a.m. on the day of Snell's death.
After observing the vehicle at the Arlington house, the detective secured a search warrant on July 22 for the residence and two vehicles, including the GMC, registered to Koontz. Price and Koontz were both detained during the search warrant. Price asked for a lawyer immediately, while Koontz agreed to give a statement at the Arlington Police Department, the affidavit read.
Koontz told the detective that he and Price lived at the residence, and Snell stayed at their house for the past year. He said Price and Snell were in a romantic relationship together, and Koontz believes Snell is taking advantage of Price. Koontz said Price and Snell were arguing loudly early Monday morning, according to the affidavit.
Koontz told the detective the decision was then made for Snell to no longer live at the residence. Price and Snell left in the GMC that Koontz allows Price to drive. On Tuesday morning, Koontz found Price sleeping in his bedroom without Snell.
According to Koontz, Price was upset and crying, and Price then took all of Snell's belongings to a Goodwill drop box. Later, Koontz took the vehicle to a car wash and said he observed damage to the passenger side door inside the frame near the latch.
Koontz then told police he owned a 9 mm pistol, a .45 caliber pistol and two long guns. Koontz said he hadn't seen the .45 caliber in a couple of months. The detective stated in the affidavit that Snell was shot with a .45 caliber projectile. Koontz said he believed Snell stole the gun.
During their search, officers found .45 caliber ammunition with a pawn ticket showing the purchase of a HI-Point pistol in March. Koontz agreed that his GMC Terrain looked similar to the one seen in the gas station parking lot on July 20, according to the affidavit.
Price remains in the Smith County Jail with a $500,000 bond.