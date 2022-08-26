Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Friday in Tyler.
Cristian Vavich, 35, of Tyler died in the incident.
Officers responded at about 5:46 a.m. to a reported auto/pedestrian crash in the 6800 block of South Broadway Avenue, Tyler police said.
Upon arrival, police determined the pedestrian had died, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
The investigation determined that Vavich walked across South Broadway from the area of the Whataburger. "He made it to the northbound lanes when a Toyota truck attempted to swerve to miss him but was unable to," TPD said.
The crash is being investigated. Vavich's family has been notified, TPD said.