Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Friday in Tyler.
Officers responded at about 5:46 a.m. to a reported auto/pedestrian crash in the 6800 block of South Broadway Avenue, Tyler police said.
Upon arrival, police determined the pedestrian had died, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, he said.
The crash is being investigated, and all northbound lanes of South Broadway Avenue are closed in the area. Police ask motorists to use alternate routes.