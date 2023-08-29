Another suspect has been identified in a Tyler apartment shooting that happened in May.
Tyler police said detectives investigating the case have obtained warrants on Delon Williams, 18, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $250,000 bond and deadly conduct with a $100,000 bond.
This is the third suspect named in the May shooting at Liberty Arms. Two other arrests were already made.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Williams, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
At approximately 1:09 p.m. May 22, Tyler Police Department responded to calls of multiple gunshots at Liberty Arms, located at 2601 North Broadway Avenue.
Detectives investigating the case determined that Kerick Johnson, 18, and Marqus Gray, 21, were the shooters in the case, Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said in May.
Warrants were obtained on Johnson for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $400,000 bond and deadly conduct with a $100,000 bond. Warrants were also obtained on Gray for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with a $400,000 bond and deadly conduct with a $100,000 bond.
Multiple shell cases were found at the scene of the complex. Several vehicles and at least one apartment were hit by bullets, Erbaugh said.
Officers spoke to Johnson who was detained as a possible suspect and also had a gunshot wound to his right torso. He was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment.
Gray and Johnson have since been arrested.
Investigators with the Tyler Police Department are encouraging anyone with knowledge or information about the case to come forward and call the department at (903) 531-1000.