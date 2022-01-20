Police said a man whose body was found at a Tyler Walmart could have been living out of a vehicle.
Police are investigating the case after a body was found at the Walmart located at 450 SSE Loop 323 on Thursday morning. Police found the man's body as they responded to a welfare concern around 8:30 a.m.
According to Andy Erbaugh, public information officer for Tyler Police Department, the man was found dead in a car parked at Walmart's gas station. It appeared the man may have been living out of the vehicle, Erbaugh added.
It is uncertain at this time if the man had been deceased all night, Erbaugh said.
No foul play is suspected in his death, he said. The investigation is ongoing.
The man’s identity will not be released until the family is contacted, Erbaugh said.