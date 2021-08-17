A driver who died in an early Tuesday morning wreck in Tyler was shot before the crash, according to police.
The death of Michael Lee Tucker, 29, of Tyler, whose vehicle struck a power pole at 6 a.m. on Front Street, is under investigation as a homicide, Tyler Police said.
Tucker's white Ford pick-up crashed into the pole at the intersection of East Front Street and South Palmer Avenue. Tucker was pronounced dead.
Investigators later determined he was shot, and the detectives were led to a residence in the 200 block of South Palmer Avenue, where police said the shooting appears to have occurred.
Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said an autopsy has been ordered for Tucker's body, but at this time there's no indication the wreck caused Tucker's death.
Erbaugh said investigators have spoken with numerous people and still have others to speak with for the investigation. A search warrant was also completed on a home.
"There's a lot of evidence still to be gathered," Erbaugh said.
Details about what happened during the shooting are unknown at this time, he said.
Erbaugh said the investigation so far has shown this incident is not a random shooting.
Tucker's family has been notified, and no suspect has been arrested at this time. The case is still under investigation, police said.
Those who have information in this case, please contact Det. Martin at 903-531-1027 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.