Police said a man who was ejected from a vehicle this morning in a rollover crash near UT Tyler has died.
Daron Ellis, 22, of Tyler, died in the crash, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh. His family has been notified.
Officers responded at about 8:15 a.m. to the rollover wreck in the 3900 block of University Boulevard, said Erbaugh.
The investigation showed that Ellis was following a fuel truck in his SUV and attempted to make a lane change but hit the back of the fuel truck causing his SUV to go out of control. He was the only occupant of his vehicle.
The driver of the fuel truck was not injured.
The area of the crash has been cleared.