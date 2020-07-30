Two more men possibly involved in an altercation Sunday in the square during counter-protests are being sought by the The Tyler Police Department.
Tyler Police said today they "need assistance in identifying additional suspects in connection to an assault that occurred during protests on the Downtown Square on Sunday, July 26.
One man in a blue shirt was seen in a video throwing a punch and the other man was wearing a white Trump t-shirt with a logo like the Miller Lite beer. He was wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses, but in the video took them off and placed them by the monument in the square when an altercation started and moved in.
Both men were with different groups and a part of different altercations.
Those with information about this incident should contact Detective Elliot at (903) 531-1026.
On Wednesday, police said they were looking for a man in an Under Armour shirt and another man in a blue shirt. One has been identified, police said.
No arrests have been made in connection with either incident as an investigation is ongoing, city of Tyler spokesperson Jenny Wells said.
Hank Gilbert, who is running against Republican incumbent Louie Gohmert for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, hosted a rally on Sunday to protest federal agents in Portland.
A Black the Blue rally also came to the downtown square. As the protests collided, violence broke out, causing some people to be injured, including Gilbert's campaign manager Ryan Miller.