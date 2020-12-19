Tyler police have identified a motorcyclist who died Friday night after a two-vehicle wreck at a Tyler intersection.
Dakota Powell, 33, died at a hospital following injuries from a wreck between his motorcycle and an SUV at Van Highway and Loop 323.
Tyler police officers responded to the crash at the intersection at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
An investigation showed a silver SUV in the westbound turn lane on Loop 323 turned north on Van Highway on a blinking yellow light and failed to yield right of way to Powell who was traveling south on Loop 323, according to police.
Powell was taken to the hospital, but he later died because of the crash. The family has been notified.
This is an open investigation.