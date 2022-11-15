A Grand Prairie police officer died in the line of duty Monday night, the department said in a Facebook post.
Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, died after being involved in a traffic collision.
Around 10:45 p.m. Monday night, Tsai was near the intersection of Southwest 3rd and Pioneer Parkway when he located a vehicle displaying a fictitious paper license plate, according to the department.
Tsai tried to stop the car, which immediately fled.
"During the pursuit, Officer Tsai lost control of his squad car causing it to strike a light pole," the department said.
Tsai was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
Tsai had been working for the department since January. Prior to that, he served five years with the Los Angeles Police Department in California.
"He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public," the department said.