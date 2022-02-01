Tyler police said there was no indication of foul play after a person was found dead early Tuesday near railroad tracks along Troup Highway.
Police on Tuesday afternoon had not released the name of the person, although Tyler Police Department spokesman Andy Erbaugh said it appeared the person died where they were found.
According to police, the body was discovered at about 8:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of Texas 110 South.
Erbaugh said police were in the process of notifying family and that an investigation was ongoing.
The person’s body was found less than two weeks after police said a man was found dead in a car parked at the gas station at Walmart on SSE Loop 323.
Police on Jan. 20 said the man might have been living out of the vehicle. Police were investigating after he was found dead that morning after officers responded to a welfare concern at about 8:30 a.m.
Erbaugh said at the time it was not clear if the man had died the previous night or that morning. No foul play was suspected in the death.
Police at the time said the man’s name would not be released until family was notified. On Tuesday, Erbaugh said the department does not normally release the names of people in non-criminal deaths.
Police are still waiting on an autopsy report in the Jan. 20 death, Erbaugh said.
The body found Tuesday morning in Tyler comes just two days after officials in Cherokee County reported finding two people dead along a U.S. highway from apparent gunshot wounds.
Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson on Monday said his office had found a vehicle it was looking for in the case after deputies responded at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday to U.S. 79 near the Rusk County line in reference to a 911 call about two injured people.
When deputies arrived, the two men were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the statement. Investigators believe the two men attended a dance at the Fantasy Ballroom on Saturday, Dickson said. Their names had not been released Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.