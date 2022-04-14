Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said Thursday that an issue that caused the city's warning sirens to fail during this week's storm has been fixed.
“The city of Tyler, the police department and emergency operations are here to ensure the safety of the citizens of Tyler,” Toler said. “We’ll do everything we can to guarantee that those processes we put in place work, and when there's an issue, you can guarantee that we’re going to be on it right away to fix it.”
Tyler has more 30 outdoor warning systems that are set off by a Tyler police dispatcher through a computer system, he said. The dispatcher hits a button to signal to the system to set off the alarm.
Although a dispatcher correctly performed that step Tuesday night, alarms did not go off, Toler said. In response, officials signaled for the alarms to be set off a second time.
There are two buttons that read “tornado alert,” but one of those did not work, so the sirens did not sound, he said.
A system test is planned next week if weather permits, Toler said. The alarms are never tested in inclement weather, he added. Typically, the system is tested every first Tuesday of the month, and that schedule will continue.
“It is our intention to put the best system in place that’s going to function every time and do exactly what we want it to do,” Toler said.
The warning sirens are intended for people outdoors and usually cannot be heard indoors unless someone is in close proximity, have windows open, thin walls or other conditions, Toler said. As such, residents should also use other systems to receive alerts such as RAVE Alerts, television emergency alerts and National Weather Service alerts, he said.
“The best situation we could have in the city of Tyler is to have the outdoor warning system we have and if everybody could get signed up for that RAVE system,” Toler said.
Register for the RAVE Alert system at tinyurl.com/tyleralerts .