Police say at least one person was ejected from a vehicle this morning in a rollover crash near UT Tyler.
Officers responded at about 8:15 a.m. to the rollover wreck in the 3900 block of University Boulevard, according to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
Erbaugh said a fuel truck was headed south in the outside lane of University Boulevard when a vehicle hit it from behind and rolled over.
“At least one occupant was ejected from the vehicle,” Erbaugh said in a statement.
Emergency crews began life-saving procedures on an occupant. Erbaugh said that person’s status is “unknown.” The driver of the fuel truck was not injured.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
More information will be released when the road is clear, Erbaugh said.