Fifteen nonprofits serving Smith, Gregg, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties were awarded grants totaling $110,000 from the T.J. and LaVerne Plunkett Foundation held at East Texas Communities Foundation in Tyler.
“The Plunkett Foundation has a generous history of supporting East Texas charities,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation. “We are honored to continue their work making grants to worthy nonprofits serving our neighbors in need.”
Gregg County nonprofit, Family Promise of Longview, received funding to provide rent and utility assistance to families.
“This grant will be put to use immediately,” said Doris Ramaly, Executive Director Family Promise of Longview. “Thanks to this grant, we will provide up to $1,000 per family to those that are at risk or on the verge of homelessness. In addition to funds, we will provide clients’ money management training, life skills and educate them on the Keys to Good Tenancy.”
Families receiving financial support will have the funds paid directly to the property owners or utility companies.
“We have seen a 37% increase in just the past nine months from families needing this safety net,” said Ramaly. “The rising cost of gas, food and rent on low-income families is staggering. Many are just one crisis away from being on the streets. Since we can only provide financial assistance once to a family, it is really important to get them back on track, managing the resources they have so they don’t end of homeless.”
Founded in 2004, Family Promise of Longview works to break the cycle of poverty by helping families with children experiencing homelessness achieve long-term financial independence.
T.J. and LaVerne Plunkett Foundation grant recipients for 2022 are:
Smith County
Champions for Children: teacher training program for Rusk County
East Texas Food Bank: general operating support
East Texas Wellness: general operating support for Smith County Juvenile Center’s HOPE Academy
For the Silent: general operating support
King’s Storehouse Food Bank: food purchase
Rusk County
Boys and Girls Club of Rusk County: Power Hour Educational Enhancement Program
Christian Women’s Job Corps of Rusk County: general operating support
Henderson Food Pantry: general operating support
Sonshine Lighthouse Ministries: support for the Son Shine Grounds mobile coffee truck and general operating support
Gregg County
Family Promise of Longview: rent & utility assistance for families
Rahab’s Retreat & Ranch: general operating support
Salvation Army of Longview: Commodities closet and Food Pantry
Texas Shakespeare Festival Foundation: general operating support for 2023 season
Nacogdoches County
Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas: for the Torch Club
Christian Women’s Job Corps of Nacogdoches County: general operating support
East Texas East Texas Communities Foundation is a nonprofit corporation serving 32 counties in East Texas. The Foundation distributed $17.2 million in grants in 2021 and currently manages over $118 million in over 400 unique charitable funds which support nonprofit organizations and student scholarships.
The foundation, which was formed in 1989, has awarded over $121 million in grants and scholarships since its inception. Philanthropy builds community and changes lives. East Texas Communities Foundation supports philanthropy by offering simple ways for donors to achieve their charitable goals.