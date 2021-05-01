Miss Niki is a very active and playful 11 year old wheaten terrier. She is fine around small children and likes other dogs as well as cats. Niki weighs 30 pounds and loves to sleep under the covers in bed. She has been spayed and is current on all her vaccinations. Best of all, Niki is house trained. She will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Niki, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Playful wheaten terrier Niki seeks adoptive family
Alex Dominguez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Jacksonville's Pete Lammons passes away in boating accident
-
Kansas City Chiefs draft another player with East Texas ties
-
Bill seeking to remove permit requirement for carrying handguns advances to Texas Senate floor
-
UT Health East Texas to open clinic for people with lingering COVID-19 related health effects
-
Tyler resident celebrates her 105th birthday with casino-themed party, cheers and wine